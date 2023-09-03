How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Sept. 3, 1923: Rufus Cowen of McLean was shot in the shoulder yesterday noon by Bill Lucas during a craps game at the hard road camp in Funk's Grove. There was an argument over 50 cents. Bill Lucas, a Kentuckian, drew his gun and fired; he was at large last night. Cowen, who was shot in his right shoulder about three inches below the top, was at St. Joseph's Hospital and expected to live.

75 years ago

Sept. 3, 1948: Adding to the variety of entertainment lined up for the First Annual Barbecue and Festival on Sept. 5-6 at the Bloomington Sportsmen's Club grounds on South Bunn Street Rd., the Bloomington High School band will appear in concerts at 4 p.m. both days. Club President William H. Moore said the Bloomington-Normal City Bus Lines would provide special service to the club grounds from the east side of the square, leaving hourly starting at 11 a.m. each day.

50 years ago

Sept. 3, 1973: Two stamp collector organizations, both formed in Bloomington, will celebrate their anniversaries next weekend during the national "Cornpex-Ifpex 73" stamp show to be held at the Scottish Rite Temple. The Corn Belt Philatelic Society was formed in 1933, and the Illinois Federation of Stamp Clubs in 1948. The national show will include 3,000 pages of philatelic exhibits, 25 stamp dealers and a special post office to sell new issue stamps.

25 years ago

Sept. 3, 1998: China King Restaurant & Buffet has opened in Bloomington's The Parkway shopping center, 2103 N. Veterans Parkway. The restaurant is owned by Tony Chen, who also owns the 6-year-old China Star, 2402 E. Oakland Ave. While the original business is a fast-food restaurant, China King features an extensive buffet and is a sit-down, family restaurant.

101 years ago: See vintage Pantagraph ads from 1922 Gerthart's Union Gas and Electric Co. Hoover Dr. J.A. Moore Dentists Moberly & Klenner W.P. Garretson W.H. Roland Pease's Candy Thor 32 Electric Washing Machine The Kaiser's Story of the War Ike Livingston & Sons Gossard Corsets Cat'n Fiddle 'Stolen Moments' Case Model X The Johnson Transfer & Fuel Co. The Pantagraph want ads Franklin Motor Car Co. 'A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Court' Calumet Baking Powder Mayer Livingston & Co. Newsmarket 'The Emperor Jones' 'California Fig Syrup'