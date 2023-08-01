How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Aug. 1, 1923: Four women are set to take office next week as superintendent in the schools of McLean, Woodford, Macon and Mason counties. The superintendents, elected in November, are Mrs. Nettie B. Derment (McLean), Miss Agnes Bullock (Woodford), Mrs. Cora B. Ryman (Macon) and Mrs. Fannie Sapits Merwin (Mason). Derment is the first woman to serve as McLean County superintendent of schools and the first Democrat to break a long succession of Republicans in the office.

75 years ago

Aug. 1, 1948: Although salaries for inexperienced teachers this fall will be up about 8% over last year, the general quality of the teachers is poorer than that of prewar years, said J.W. Carrington, director of the Illinois State Normal University bureau of placements. He blamed a letdown in high school work during the war for the drop in quality of this year's outgoing teachers, and to the exodus from the profession of many top-notch teachers who left because they could command better salaries in other work.

50 years ago

Aug. 1, 1973: Beverly Elson of Lexington was crowned queen of the McLean County Fair, emerging from five finalists who each answered a surprise question as part of the competition, which also considered their 4-H records. Beverly was asked what qualities she looks for in a person ("kindness, gentleness, inner warmth"). Among the other questions: Should a woman be president? Finalist Mary Jane Builta answered, "If a woman wants to be the president and wants to do all the work, I don't see why not."

25 years ago

Aug. 1, 1998: Not all of the animals at the 1998 McLean County Fair are entered in a contest. Wildlife Inc. of Freeport has a cozy tent on the midway where, for a $5 donation, fairgoers can get up close and personal with a python snake, baby alligator, hedgehog and Sarabi, a 9-month-old lioness. The nonprofit says its mission is to give people a new understanding of animals.

101 years ago: See vintage Pantagraph ads from 1922 Gerthart's Union Gas and Electric Co. Hoover Dr. J.A. Moore Dentists Moberly & Klenner W.P. Garretson W.H. Roland Pease's Candy Thor 32 Electric Washing Machine The Kaiser's Story of the War Ike Livingston & Sons Gossard Corsets Cat'n Fiddle 'Stolen Moments' Case Model X The Johnson Transfer & Fuel Co. The Pantagraph want ads Franklin Motor Car Co. 'A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Court' Calumet Baking Powder Mayer Livingston & Co. Newsmarket 'The Emperor Jones' 'California Fig Syrup'