100 years ago: McLean County dedicates Lincoln memorial

100 years ago

June 15, 1922: Many attended a dedication of a memorial marker for Abraham Lincoln at the McLean County courthouse. O.E. Carlstrom, national commander of the United Spanish War Veterans, expressed a hope that the monument would "become a shrine, passing which men and women of future generations may pause reverently in devotion to the principles for which he lived and died."

75 years ago

June 15, 1947: Nine Pontiac veterans will realize the first step in their hope of putting the city on the air map when the "Chief City Airport" opens July 1. The veterans have formed a corporation known as Aer Age Enterprises Inc., and they plan flight training for ex-GIs and civilians. The new airport will be in addition to the Pontiac airport located five miles west of the city on Route 116.

50 years ago

June 15, 1972: Normal officials face challenges in their efforts toward building an indoor-outdoor swimming pool complex. The town had $501,900 in funding available, but low bids for the proposed project came in at $732,537. Residents in 1971 had approved a $450,000 bond issue to build the facility, which was to be used by McLean County Unit 5 students during the school year.

25 years ago

June 15, 1997: Confusion over township boundaries and election responsibilities deprived more than 500 residents of Bloomington's Old Farms Lakes subdivision of the right to vote for the people who set and collect their township taxes. Residents in rural Bloomington Township were not able to vote for those officers and were instead voting in City of Bloomington Township elections.

