100 years ago: Logan County teen dies of alcohol consumption

100 years ago

June 6, 1922: Walter L. Halford, 17, died of what was believed to be consumption of alcohol. The New Holland teen had traveled with four companions to Lincoln, and according to them, he produced a bottle of "white mule" on the way home. He became unconscious after drinking most of it. The companions said they did not drink any alcohol and did not know where he got it.

75 years ago

June 6, 1947: The Rev. Alfred E. Cole, former pastor of the Park Methodist church, will start work June 15 a field representative for the Normal Baby Fold. This is the first time the Baby Fold has had a full-time field representative. His first project will be the $250,000 financial goal that will be used as a building fund for the institution.

50 years ago

June 6, 1972: Work on Normal's $492,716 underpass to link Vernon Avenue and Beaufort Street at the Gulf, Mobile & Ohio Railroad should be under way within three weeks. The city council awarded a contract for the underpass to West Construction Co., Bloomington. Action followed word that the Illinois State University board favored an agreement to reduce ISU land needed for the widening of Beaufort.

25 years ago

June 6, 1997: A car crashed into the Driver's License Examination Station in Bloomington. The 22-year-old driver had just picked up an Illinois identification card and was attempting to leave when she mistook forward for reverse. The driver was not physically injured but "suffered a major case of embarrassment" and declined to speak to the newspaper.

