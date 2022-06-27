100 years ago: Logan County pioneer mourned

100 years ago

June 27, 1922: Funeral services are to be held for Mrs. Hester Ann Harmon, one of the pioneer residents of Logan County, at the M.E. Church at Beason. Harmon, who came to the county with her parents in 1841 when she was 4, died away at her Beason home at the age of 83. She was a native of Lee County, West Virginia.

75 years ago

June 27, 1947: A plywood mural, 5 foot 9 inches high and 35 feet long, has been completed by 11 Illinois State Normal University art students and is on display before being sent to Springfield to be shown at the state fair. The mural, telling in text and illustration the "Progress in Education in Illinois," was made by art students at the request of Vernon C. Nickell, state superintendent of public instruction.

50 years ago

June 27, 1972: There will be sidewalks on the east side of Towanda Avenue and south side of Empire Street from Cherrywood Lane to the Bloomington High School drive. Near-unanimous protest by property owners affected was in vain as the city council voted 3-2 to proceed. Opponents believe the walk should go on the west side of the street or down Radliff Road.

25 years ago

June 27, 1997: An anti-tax group thinks Unit 5 taxpayers will feel like Titanic passengers when they realize the danger lurking below an iceberg tip. For members of Tax Reform in McLean County, that tip is Unit 5's proposed $15 million plan to build a grade school and add classrooms at several others. The hidden danger, TRIM President Dick White said, is post-construction costs the district will incur.

Compiled by Pantagraph staff