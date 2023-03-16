How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

March 16, 1923: An active campaign against bovine tuberculosis — that is, the plague among cattle — has been started in Logan County. Farm Adviser Checkley and D.C. Shepler of the local milk producers have asked the county board to aid in the control and eradication of the disease. The proposal would have the county pay the salary and automobile expenses of a full-time veterinarian to inspect and report on the county's cattle.

75 years ago

March 16, 1948: A four months' option on a $3,500 parcel of land in the 600 block of North Main Street in Normal has been secured by the Normal Community High School board. The site is being considered for use by the NCHS building trades program, which would build a house there over a two-year period. The home would be sold by sealed bid after its completion, officials have said.

50 years ago

March 16, 1973: The Unit 5 Board of Education reviewed a 15-point list of suggestions submitted by the teachers' union but took action on just one. A committee of board members and administrators will meet with union representatives about extra duty pay and policies. The board either rejected or took no action on other proposals, such as more teachers for art and reading and teacher's aides for classes with more than 30 students.

25 years ago

March 16, 1998: When BroMenn Service Auxiliary donated $200,000 for a new pediatrics unit at Bromenn Regional Medical Center, hospital staff decided to renovate an area into one that would be appealing for children. Roanoke artist Nancy Huschen has painted the walls of all 11 rooms with different themes of interest to children: the tree house room, the toy room, the jungle room, the fairy tale room and so on.

100 years ago: See vintage Pantagraph ads from 1922 Gerthart's Union Gas and Electric Co. Hoover Dr. J.A. Moore Dentists Moberly & Klenner W.P. Garretson W.H. Roland Pease's Candy Thor 32 Electric Washing Machine The Kaiser's Story of the War Ike Livingston & Sons Gossard Corsets Cat'n Fiddle 'Stolen Moments' Case Model X The Johnson Transfer & Fuel Co. The Pantagraph want ads Franklin Motor Car Co. 'A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Court' Calumet Baking Powder Mayer Livingston & Co. Newsmarket 'The Emperor Jones' 'California Fig Syrup'