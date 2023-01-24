100 years ago: Lincoln man believed victim of poison alcohol

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Jan. 24, 1923: Longtime Lincoln resident Edward Allison was found dead in Washington Park. The appearance of his body gave every indication that the death was due to taking something into his stomach that caused violent cramps before death. Behind him was a bottle containing a liquid which appeared to be what is generally termed "white mule." The liquid was colorless, like water, and appeared to have a coating of oil on top.

75 years ago

Jan. 24, 1948: Bloomington aldermen, who are familiar with the problems of fatherhood, showed extreme sympathy for a new father during their Friday night's meeting. After being bribed with the traditional cigars, they looked with paternal interest upon Daily Pantagraph reporter Stan Windhorn, who has been covering their meetings for five years, and allowed as how they weren't going to make a new "pappy" work overtime. After approving bills, Alderman James Tobin declared the council shouldn't be keeping the new father working and voted for adjournment.

50 years ago

Jan. 24, 1973: At last there will be peace in southeast Asia. The cost of that peace cannot be related in dollars. During the last eight years, 136 men of the greater Bloomington-Normal area have given their lives in Vietnam, according to Pantagraph files. Most were killed on battlefronts. Others were killed in accidents while serving in the war-torn country. One died of malaria. Undoubtedly the list of Vietnam casualties from the greater Bloomington-Normal area does not include all of the area men who fell in the prime of life.

25 years ago

Jan. 24, 1998: Right now, it's cool for kids in Central Illinois to be a Packers fan. Children who weren't even alive when the Chicago Bears entertained a nation toward a 1986 Super Bowl win have jumped on a green and gold bandwagon that's favored to carry them to a second straight title when Green Bay plays the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Oakdale Elementary School Principal John Lutes said the number of Green Bay fans at the school is closing in on the number of Bears fans.

