How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

July 4, 1923: Plans are completed for the ceremonies of the unveiling of the marker of the Abraham Lincoln circuit on the line between McLean and Woodford counties. The ceremonies will be in the grove on the W.B. Carlock farm near the county line, north of the village of Carlock. The public of both Woodford and McLean Counties are invited, making the occasion an outdoor picnic preceding the formal program of the day.

75 years ago

July 4, 1948: The board of the Moses Montefiore congregation has accepted the resignation of Rabbi Ulrick B. Steuer, who has occupied the ministry here for the past six years. Rabbi Steuer has been elected to the ministry of the Temple Beth El in Hammond, Indiana. Mr. and Mrs. Steuer have been at Illinois Wesleyan University for several years, with him teaching sociology and her teaching German.

50 years ago

July 4, 1973: Fireworks displays at 9 p.m. will cap off Fourth of July activities in Bloomington-Normal and at Lake Bloomington. Activities will include a doubles tennis tournament, the Firecracker 12-inch slow-pitch softball tournament at both O'Neil and Miller parks, a horseshoe pitching tourney, an antique automobile display, a theater group staging "She Was Only a Farmer's Daughter," a performance by The Flying Corderos aerialist act, a pie-eating contest, water balloon toss, boat races and more.

25 years ago

July 4, 1998: The diary of Civil War veteran S.K. Carter Sr., a former DeWitt County superintendent of schools and state's attorney, has come home to Clinton — specifically the Vespasian Warner Public Library. The diary, which chronicles Carter's life from 1861 until he was wounded in the battle of Shiloh, had been passed down to a great-great-grandchild who lives in Arizona. She and her brother decided to return them to the place where more of his descendants still live.

