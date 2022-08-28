100 years ago: LeRoy to get new bandstand

100 years ago

Aug. 28, 1922: Clark E. Stewart, the Bloomington musician who presented the Miller Park bandstand to the city 11 years ago, plans to present a new bandstand to the city of LeRoy. After Stewart was approached by LeRoy band leader Bernard Strongman, he took up the matter with material men and contractors and agreed to the task. The new building will be octagonal in shape, 22 feet in diameter, and the floor will stand 5 feet above the present level of the park. Read the story.

75 years ago

Aug. 28, 1947: In spite of the fact that there are nearly 100 big draft horses on the 480-farm of Robert E. Jones in Farmer City, the farm is completely mechanized. The Jones horses don't "work" in the usual sense of the word. They're purebred percherons and they earn their keep (and their owner's) by winning show prizes and producing estrone for a Chicago laboratory. Estrone is a pharmaceutical byproduct of the urine of purebred mares during pregnancy. Read the story.

50 years ago

Aug. 28, 1972: Two of three escaped inmates from Pontiac Correctional Center were captured at 12:06 a.m. on a gravel road two miles south and a mile west of the state police headquarters on U.S. 66 south of Pontiac. The two 24-year-old men, one of Decatur and one of Rock Island, gave themselves up to State Trooper James Kennedy, saying they were "tired and hungry." They had been gone from the prison farm since about 10:30 a.m. the previous day. A third man, 24, from El Paso, is still being sought. Read the story.

25 years ago

Aug. 28, 1997: Although more parents are buying portable phones or pagers to keep in contact with their children, state law bars the devices from being carried on school property. Bloomington-Normal principals say few students have been caught violating the law, and the penalties are stiff: Suspensions are automatic in most cases. The law, passed in 1990, was enacted to prevent drug sales on school property. (It was later rolled back in 2002.) Read the story.