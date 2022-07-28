100 years ago: LeRoy revival draws enthusiastic crowds

100 years ago

July 28, 1922: As the last week of the evangelistic service which is being conducted by the M.E. church at LeRoy draws to a close, the enthusiasm and interest is running at the high water mark. Each night the sermons given by Rev. P.R. Powers have increased in vigor and power. The services last Sunday were largely attended and standing room was at a premium. Twenty-six people drove 30 miles from White Heath to attend.

75 years ago

July 28, 1947: A throng estimated at 4,200 jammed the new grandstand and grounds Sunday night for the opening events of the Farmer City fair. Fair officials said 100 racing horses already were present at the track for the four scheduled afternoons of harness racing. Monday's schedule calls for a show of work by DeWitt County 4-H clubs. Projects completed by members of clubs throughout the county will be on display.

50 years ago

July 28, 1972: Two Bloomington girls were each $50 richer after piecing together an uncommon puzzle — a $100 bill. Deborah Vann, 5, and Beth Marie Hawkins, 11, came across the first piece around 2 p.m. and spent the next six hours finding the remainder. When they finished, they had found all but two parts. The pieces included both serial numbers, which was sufficient for the American State Bank to exchange their taped-together bill for two $50s.

25 years ago

July 28, 1997: Tatsu Ohmori, vice president and general manager of procurement at Mitsubishi Motor Manufacturing of America, has donated several of his paintings to Illinois Wesleyan University. Nearly 100 of his oil paintings, water colors and portraits were on display earlier this summer at the Illinois Wesleyan Merwin Gallery. He gave his paintings of Evelyn Chapel, Acacia fraternity house and Kemp Hall as gifts to IWU.