100 years ago: Legion urges removal of courthouse arches

100 years ago

Aug. 25, 1922: Believing that it voices the sentiment of the public, the local post of the American Legion has prepared a petition to be presented at the next meeting of the board of supervisors that the arches at the entrances to the courthouse be removed. The arches were erected shortly after the termination of the war, and have now become greatly worn by the weather.

75 years ago

Aug. 25, 1947: Regardless of how Bloomington ranks on most maps, there's one currently being published that scrawls Bloomington out in big letters. It's "Where Not to Go in Late Summer" — specially compiled for hayfever victims. Bloomington ranks near the top of places to avoid. In Illinois, only Peoria and Rock Island outrank Bloomington.

50 years ago

Aug. 25, 1972: The Twin Cities Journal, a weekly publication, has ceased publication at least temporarily after only five issues. Thomas Wetzel, 1104 N. McLean, editor and general manager of the newspaper, said publication ended with the last issue a week ago because of a split with publisher David Davidson of Chicago.

25 years ago

Aug. 25, 1997: Brian Loy, an eighth grader at Bloomington Kunior High School, expressed his feelings about Illinois' landscape in an essay and accompanying banner which will be hung in the J. Paul Getty Education Institute for the Arts in Los Angeles. Loy's banner, depicting a green stalking with yellow ears of corn in front of an orange setting sun, won the honor to represent Illinois at the Getty Center.