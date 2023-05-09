How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

May 9, 1923: The pea fields of Dickinson and Co. are looking fine, and a large crop is expected. The company owns two large canning factories, one in Eureka and one in Washington, and they have out about 1,000 acres of peas. A large force of hands will be needed to handle the crop, many women being employed during the canning season.

75 years ago

May 9, 1948: Plans for the Sixth Annual Society Horse Show were discussed at the annual family night dinner of the Bloomington Shrine Club at the Scottish Rite Temple dining room. The show will be held this year at the Farm Bureau field on Saturday and Sunday, June 19 and 20, and will be conducted by the McLean County Horseman's Association, although it is sponsored by the Shriners. Proceeds will go to the children's hospitals.

50 years ago

May 9, 1973: A memorial fund has been established for Lawrence "Larry" Bitcon, the former Illinois State University head coach who was killed last week in an automobile accident near Monmouth. The fund was set up at First National Bank of Normal by Jerry Foster, a close friend of the Bitcons, after consultation with Mrs. Bitcon. She lives in Galesburg, where Larry Bitcon operated a beverage distributorship after he left ISU following the 1971-72 school year.

25 years ago

May 9, 1998: Illinois Wesleyan University officials announced that Beer Nuts magnate Russell Shirk would contribute $750,000 as the lead gift to build a new baseball field. The Shirk family previously gave the cornerstone gift for the university's Shirk Center. It is to be named after 1936 graduate Jack Horenberger, who served on the IWU faculty for 38 years and coached baseball from 1942-81.

