100 years ago: Kreis store robbed twice in one week

100 years ago

Aug. 7, 1922: For the second time last week, the store of Edward Kreis, 1217 W. Olive St., was robbed by two men who later held up L.T. Wallberg, 1409 W. Olive St., knocking him down. Earlier in the week, the Kreis store was entered late at night and looted of about $10 and a revolver. Both men appeared about 30. The big one was evidently an experienced bandit; he was cool and cautious, while the little fellow was extremely anxious.

75 years ago

Aug. 7, 1947: Two young men from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, and a girl from Malaya will expand the number of overseas students attending Illinois Wesleyan University to a record-breaking total of 26 this fall. The cosmopolitan group reached a previous high of 22 last year when the late President William E. Shaw announced that Wesleyan would continue to accept as many overseas students as possible.

50 years ago

Aug. 7, 1972: Volunteers were on the McLean County fairgrounds cleaning up paperwork and debris to close the grounds for another season. Fair officials estimated attendance for the five-day fair at close to 55,000. That is about equal to attendance a year ago when the fair ran six days. The biggest crowd came Saturday night for the demolition derby, which drew an estimated 5,000 to 6,000 spectators.

25 years ago

Aug. 7, 1997: Dry summer weather has been a boon to area road construction projects, with at least one major project expected to be completed months ahead of schedule. All lanes on West Market Street from east of Wylie Drive to Caroline Street in Bloomington could be open in about two weeks, according to IDOT. The resurfacing project began in May and was set for completion in November.