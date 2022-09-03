100 years ago: Knights of Pythias to convene to Decatur

100 years ago

Sept. 3, 1922: A large delegation from Bloomington will attend the 53rd annual convention of the Grand Lodge of Knights of Pythias of Illinois, which will be held in Decatur on Sept. 26-28. The headquarters for the grand lodge will be the Orlando Hotel and headquarters for the Knights of Khorassan have been arranged at the St. Nicholas hotel. It is expected that there will be in the neighborhood of 4,500 Pythians assembled.

75 years ago

Sept. 3, 1947: More than $182,000 was paid out in Bloomington-Normal on Tuesday to 750 World War II veterans who visited banks on the first day they could cash their terminal leave bonds. The rush of veterans, many of whom were waiting at bank doors at opening time, overtaxed staffs of several banks.

50 years ago

Sept. 3, 1972: A quiet landscaped area in downtown Bloomington where flowers bloom and benches offer rest is the small area just east of Second Presbyterian Church, 200 E. Monroe. Called the Everett Kent Memorial Garden, the area is planed with maple and redbud trees, shrubs and begonias. Two benches are angled at the spot.

25 years ago

Sept. 3, 1997: Two teachers were hired to cut the 80-student waiting list that for the prekindergarten program at District 87's Raymond School, formerly the Early Childhood Center. The school expects to enroll 150 in the program, as well as 60 special education students. The state will pay about $4,300,000 of the cost, while the district will kick in $55,000.