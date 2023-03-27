How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

March 27, 1923: The first regular meeting of the Knights of Pythias Luncheon Club and meeting of the lodge were held in New Castle hall, 405 W. Jefferson St., last night. New Castle hall has been in the course of construction. An addition, two stories high, has been built on the former quarters of the lodge for many years known as the C.L. Hills residence.

75 years ago

March 27, 1948: The first cancer flags in the United States will fly from staffs around the courthouse square April 1. William Munro, chairman of the McLean County cancer drive, revealed Saturday. The flag's design is taken from the national cancer emblem and they are being made by the Red Cross.

50 years ago

March 27, 1973: Walls are going up on McLean County's new 100-bed nursing home at old Fairview Sanatorium in Normal. Steel for the project was delivered. The $2.5 million project will be completed late this year or early 1974. One wing will be shelled in to provide space for 50 beds when needed.

25 years ago

March 27, 1998: Kara Van Kirk of Bloomington has been chosen as an intern at the Carter Center, founded by former President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn in 1982 to advance peace and health worldwide. Van Kirk, daughter of Marilyn Moore of Bloomington, was among 30 interns chosen nationwide for the spring program. She will work in the center's Latin American and Caribbean program.

