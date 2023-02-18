How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Feb. 18, 1923: Another of Bloomington's old landmarks is destined to pass into history in the near future when the old Jefferson school building on East Jefferson Street is razed. Jefferson school was in the early days known as Franklin school building and was at one time a three-story structure.

75 years ago

Feb. 18, 1948: Edward Preodor, violinist, and R. Dwight Drexler, pianist, both of Illinois Wesleyan University, will make their Chicago debut Feb. 27 at Kimball Hall. They have appeared at Kimball Hall before, but only to private audiences. This recital will be open to the public.

50 years ago

Feb. 18, 1973: There will be an organizational meeting to form a McLean County area chapter of the Right to Life Association at 8 p.m. Thursday in the home of Mrs. William Bradey, 108 S. Bellemont. Organizers are Mrs. Brady, Mrs. David Fairfield and Mr. and Mrs. David Wochner.

25 years ago

Feb. 18, 1998: Some Illinois State University professors said that faculty may file a lawsuit or form a union after the ISU Board of Trustees adopted a constitution that vests all final decision-making power in the president and the board. The move, in effect, brings an end to shared governance at ISU. Although professors and others in the campus community will continue to offer advice and make recommendations, the president and board are free to ignore them.

