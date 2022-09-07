100 years ago: 'Jazz music' on trial in Bloomington

100 years ago

Sept. 7, 1922: "Jazz music" was on trial before Judge Earl DePew in the city council chambers, where neighbors of Mr. J. O'Neil testified as he faces charges of disturbing the peace. The neighbors told jurors of sleepless nights while dancers writhed in the open-air pavilion in harmony with the strains of the alleged tormenting music. "Nothing but jazz music — jazz, jazz, jazz. Sometimes it sounds like a calf bellowing to a cow," said Charles Rogotzky, of 1417 E. Chestnut St.

75 years ago

Sept. 7, 1947: An Illinois Central locomotive running out of control at a high speed crashed into the turntable pit at the roundhouse at Clinton, injuring two men, possibly damaging the turntable and tying up for at least two days five needed engines in the roundhouse. The injured were 18-year-old Raymond North and 48-year-old Clarence Long, both taken to John Warner hospital. Railroad officials said they did not know what caused the engine to go out of control.

50 years ago

Sept. 7, 1972: The grocery store in Wapella, owned and operated the past nine years by Howard and Doris Abraham, is closed for inventory after its sale to Wayne L. and Dorothy Johnson of Bloomington. The new owners plan to continue the same food lines as have been carried by the former owners, and will make several alterations in the building before reopening for business next Monday. The grand opening of the store, to be called "Buck's Superway," has been planned for a later date.

25 years ago

Sept. 7, 1997: Pub II has been ranked in the top 100 college bars in the nation on a list that will appear in the October issue of Playboy magazine. The bar at 102 N. Linden St. offers 75 brands of beer in bottled form, four on tap, 17 televisions, darts, video games and lots of sports memorabilia. Co-owner Terry Stralow said he was appreciative of the Playboy mention, which he found hard to believe at first, but his loyalty will be to the students, who some nights line up for admission.