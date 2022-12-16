100 years ago: Jacksonville man executed in Livingston County

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Dec. 16, 1922: Myron Corbridge, 21, was hanged at 9:05 a.m. this morning for the murder of John S. Johns, Pontiac reformatory guard, last June. The young man went to his death declaring his innocence. He read verses of his own composition dedicated to his mother and two brothers and a sister. A brother, Fred Corbridge of Jacksonville, witnessed the execution, the first in Livingston County since 1878. "Fred, take good care of mama. Fred, goodbye," were the doomed man's last words.

75 years ago

Dec. 16, 1947: Trailer camps at the Hi-Lo Oil station and on George Rankin's property, 1102 S. Main St., drew fire from three Normal residents who appeared before the town council to complain about the overcrowding and unsanitary conditions. A neighbor of Rankin's camp, which is operating with a permit, said an estimated 30 trailers are at the camp. The Hi-Low station operators were to be advised that they were operating the camp in violation of zoning rules because they did not have a permit.

50 years ago

Dec. 16, 1972: With its campaign for 1973 all but ended, United Community Services allocated funds to various member and non-member agencies. Fund solicitations are continuing at Illinois State University but nowhere else. The organization is $10,000 short of its goal of $730,000. Eighteen agencies had requested funding increases that were not granted.

25 years ago

Dec. 16, 1997: Normal police and firefighters rescued a 60-pound Newfoundland mix dog that had fallen through ice of a pond behind Ironwood Gardens, 2000 N. Linden St., about 3:30 a.m. Normal firefighter Rich Tiek crawled 40 feet across questionably thin ice on several strung-together ladders and pulled the dog out of the water.

