How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region. 100 years ago

Sept. 19, 1923: After the conclusion of weeks of negotiations, the Moline Plow Company will dispose of its building and adjacent land at 407-11 South Main Street. New owners J.F. Humphreys & Co. plan to use the structure in connection with their wholesale grocery and produce business. The paperwork has not yet been recorded, but it is understood that the transaction involved an amount over $100,000.

75 years ago

Sept. 19, 1948: Evidence that phloem necrosis, a killing disease of the American elm tree, has infested Bloomington-Normal’s trees was discovered. Symptoms were found in dead trees in a five-block area east and south of the intersection of East Oakland Avenue and Gridley Street.

50 years agoSept. 19, 1973: A 123-year-old Normal home — used by three Illinois State University presidents since 1967 — has been sold to Chester Thomson, 715 N. Main, Normal, and Steven Thomson of R.R. 2. The house at 607 N. Main St. was sold Monday to the Thomsons for $47,500.

25 years ago

Sept. 19, 1998: Residents around the intersection of Lee and Mulberry streets on Bloomington’s west side have gathered more than 40 signatures on a petition urging the city not to remove flowering clematis vines that have grown up and around the posts of a street sign and no-parking sign. City officials say the vines are a hazard that block drivers’ vision as they try to negotiate turns.

