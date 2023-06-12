How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region. 100 years ago

June 12, 1923: The dedication of Illinois Wesleyan University’s new Buck Memorial Library is set to take place this afternoon. Other important events at IWU this week include commencement, a banquet and the pageant “The History of McLean County,” to be presented by Wesleyan and area high school students.

75 years ago

June 12, 1948: Advance enrollment has made it possible to hold the Corn Belt Writers’ conference June 16-18 as scheduled. Fifty persons have registered and many others have indicated that they will sign up by the time of first sessions. Lack of interest caused cancellation of the newspaper writing course, however.

50 years agoJune 12, 1973: Organized adult softball games will resume at Ewing Park II. Encouraged by a report from John Woodworth Jr., director of parks and recreation. Councilman Karl Passmore made the motion Monday night to resume play.

25 years ago

June 12, 1998: In the largest settlement of its kind in U.S. history, Mitsubishi Motor Manufacturing of America will pay $34 million to hundreds of women who were sexually harassed at the Normal auto plant since January 1987. The automaker and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission announced the settlement at a joint press conference in Chicago.

101 years ago: See vintage Pantagraph ads from 1922 Gerthart's Union Gas and Electric Co. Hoover Dr. J.A. Moore Dentists Moberly & Klenner W.P. Garretson W.H. Roland Pease's Candy Thor 32 Electric Washing Machine The Kaiser's Story of the War Ike Livingston & Sons Gossard Corsets Cat'n Fiddle 'Stolen Moments' Case Model X The Johnson Transfer & Fuel Co. The Pantagraph want ads Franklin Motor Car Co. 'A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Court' Calumet Baking Powder Mayer Livingston & Co. Newsmarket 'The Emperor Jones' 'California Fig Syrup'