100 years ago: ISU faculty entertain students with get-together

100 years ago

June 18, 1922: The Illinois State Normal University faculty will entertain students tonight on the campus with a free-for-all get-together where everyone has a chance to meet everyone else and everyone else's friends. The Bloomington Band has been hired to furnish music for the occasion, and light refreshments will be served.

75 years ago

June 18, 1947: A survey of principal Bloomington hotels found they were all consistently booked, leaving little help for a transient guest without a reservation. While some families have been forced into temporary hotel residence by the shortage of homes and apartments, the bulk of business in the city is still the businessman or salesman making a one- or two-night stay.

50 years ago

June 18, 1972: Ronald Schaeffer, originally of Sibley, returned home for a visit and talked about his job as the stage manager for "Hair" on Broadway. Schaeffer took off after his graduation from Bradley University to be an actor; he married an actress, Barbara Houston of La Grange.

25 years ago

June 18, 1997: Bloomington-Normal will be getting a little more style and polish this fall with the opening of a new beauty school. Midwestern College of Cosmetology, currently owned and operated, is owned by Lincoln College and will be located next to Lincoln's Normal campus on Raab Road.

Compiled by Pantagraph staff