How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

March 2, 1923: Who are the four most popular girls at Illinois Wesleyan University? The Wesleyana popularity contest will open at the Bloomington institution this morning and close around the middle of March. The question will be decided by voting, and each vote will cost one cent. The funds raised by this contest will go toward financing full-page photos of the four most popular girls in the Wesleyana.

75 years ago

March 2, 1948: Mr. and Mrs. Earnest Kelley placed an ad in The Pantagraph this week: “Navy veteran, wife, baby living in circus wagon ... Please, we need a place to live.” The couple in January 1947 moved into the converted circus wagon, which had been left behind in O’Neil Park two years ago. Mr. and Mrs. M.J. O’Neil, 1509 W. Chestnut, had moved it behind their house and rented it out, with lights and water furnished, for $15 per month. Mrs. Kelley decided it was time to move on when the circus returned and Mrs. Kelley found an elephant pulling up her fence.

50 years agoMarch 2, 1973: Pickets lasted about 20 minutes at the Eastland Shopping Center A & P store. Twenty people from the People for Social Action, an Illinois State University group, and Community for Social Action passed out leaflets in support of the National Farm Workers Union boycott of lettuce. The group was asked to leave. A similar demonstration in 1969 resulted in three arrests for trespassing, but this time, the group left at a request from management.

25 years ago

March 2, 1998: Adrienne Watson’s already got plans for Thanksgiving: She’s going to a national beauty pageant. The 18-year-old daughter of Normal’s Janet and Thomas Corum has already been named Miss Illinois American Coed and will compete for the national title Nov. 23-27 in Florida. A 1997 Normal Community High School graduate, she is a freshman at Beloit College in Wisconsin

