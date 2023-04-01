How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

April 1, 1923: The reputation of Illinois Wesleyan University is fast spreading from coast to coast and already 10 states and three foreign countries are represented. Wesleyan students come from the following states: Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, North Carolina, Michigan, Oregon, Kansas, Missouri and Kentucky. Java, Korea and China are the foreign countries.

75 years ago

April 1, 1948: Chairmen for the annual Beaux Arts ball, sponsored by Community Players, met to plan the April 16 costume event. They included Mrs. Donald Jones, Mrs. O.E. Forister, Mr. and Mrs. Donald Glasgow, Mrs. David McClure, Mrs. Grayce Byrnes and Mr. and Mrs. William Caudell Jr.

50 years ago

April 1, 1973: Normal is normal as far as state college towns go, but it isn't as normal as some residents might believe. When it comes to population, Normal is unique. Almost half of its 31,343 population, in the 1972 special census, fall between the ages of 15 and 24. The average age is 21.4.

25 years ago

April 1, 1998: Thanks to a program called RESNET 2000, many students now have Internet access through a separate connection in their room, freeing up their phone line. And the connection is three to four times faster. The university, with help from a $100,000 grant from Illinois Power, is in the midst of a $2 million project to hook up 40% of the university's 7,000 residence hall students to the new system by December.

100 years ago: See vintage Pantagraph ads from 1922 Gerthart's Union Gas and Electric Co. Hoover Dr. J.A. Moore Dentists Moberly & Klenner W.P. Garretson W.H. Roland Pease's Candy Thor 32 Electric Washing Machine The Kaiser's Story of the War Ike Livingston & Sons Gossard Corsets Cat'n Fiddle 'Stolen Moments' Case Model X The Johnson Transfer & Fuel Co. The Pantagraph want ads Franklin Motor Car Co. 'A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Court' Calumet Baking Powder Mayer Livingston & Co. Newsmarket 'The Emperor Jones' 'California Fig Syrup'