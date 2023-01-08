100 years ago: Illinois Wesleyan fraternities to hold initiations

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region. 100 years ago

Jan. 8, 1923: The next three weeks will be a busy time at Illinois Wesleyan University, where mid-year examinations and annual initiations of fraternities are fast approaching. None of the fraternities have announced the dates of their annual initiations, and they are not likely to do so, as the exact time, nature and place of these events are always a closed secret. As they are usually held early in the semester, the freshmen are “ready for anything,” to use the parlance of the Greek.

75 years ago

Jan. 8, 1948: On a 17-acre farm just outside of Bloomington on Route 66, an institution of three neat white buildings with red shutters opened this week for the specific business of keeping dogs, cats and other four-legged animals well and happy. It’s a new animal hospital, opened by Dr. E.H. Marquardt, Bloomington veterinarian for 25 years. It was under construction for two years, and Marquardt says it is the most modern animal institution south of Chicago.

50 years agoJan. 8, 1973: Willard Horsman, the recently retired general manager of The Pantagraph, has been appointed as executive director of Bloomington Unlimited. Some of the organization’s goals for 1973 include helping to develop downtown relocation sites for businesses displaced by urban renewal, working for additional downtown parking spaces and continued downtown beautification efforts.

25 years ago

Jan. 8, 1998: Downtown Bloomington received some special attention from other cities hoping to emulate its success at luring new residents. The city hosted an Illinois Main Street conference on downtown housing development, drawing representatives from 18 communities. It was the first of four conferences sponsored by the lieutenant governor’s office that will focus on the problems of downtowns in larger cities.

