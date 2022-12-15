100 years ago: Illinois Wesleyan dedicates gym

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Dec. 15, 1922: The new Illinois Wesleyan University Memorial gymnasium was dedicated as the university celebrated Founder's Day yesterday. A tablet in the foyer contains the following inscription: "This Building Was Erected Thru the Generosity of the People of Bloomington and McLean County as Memorial to Those Former Students of Illinois Wesleyan University, Who by Their Sacrifice and Service to Humanity Have Brought Honor to Their Alma Mater."

75 years ago

Dec. 15, 1947: Eight shippers have filed suit for $300,000 in damages against Toledo, Peoria and Western railroad, seeking recovery for losses they allegedly suffered during a prolonged strike that left them without shipping facilities. They also seek court action to require the railroad to furnish adequate boxcar facilities. The suit was filed on behalf of four firms from Fairbury, two from Gridley and one each from Weston and Secor.

50 years ago

Dec. 15, 1972: Plans for a major shopping center on a 43-acre site on the northeast corner of Main Street and Raab Road in Normal were revealed by Jacob Grossman, Bloomington developer. He told the Normal Planning Commission he hopes to develop a 250,000-square-foot shopping center similar in size to the original development in Bloomington's Eastland Shopping Center at U.S. 66 and Illinois 9. He expressed hope that the first store or stores might open in two years.

25 years ago

Dec. 15, 1997: Beverly Calhoon and Curth Fauth of El Paso exchanged vows in midair somewhere above Lake Bloomington while seated in a tiny four-seater airplane. The craft was so small there was room only for the bride and groom, the minister and the pilot. Aviator Marvin Shumaker had to serve as a witness. The couple met 10 months prior, on Valentine's Day, at a dance at the LaFayette Club in Bloomington.

100 years ago: See vintage Pantagraph ads from 1922 Gerthart's Union Gas and Electric Co. Hoover Dr. J.A. Moore Dentists Moberly & Klenner W.P. Garretson W.H. Roland Pease's Candy Thor 32 Electric Washing Machine The Kaiser's Story of the War Ike Livingston & Sons Gossard Corsets Cat'n Fiddle 'Stolen Moments' Case Model X The Johnson Transfer & Fuel Co. The Pantagraph want ads Franklin Motor Car Co. 'A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Court' Calumet Baking Powder Mayer Livingston & Co. Newsmarket 'The Emperor Jones' 'California Fig Syrup'