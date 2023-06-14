How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

June 14, 1923: Bishop William J. Anderson of the Methodist Episcopal Church of Cincinnati delivered a masterful speech to the graduates of Illinois Wesleyan University: "Give! Give! In a world like this, that is the challenge tremendous," he said. "Give! Give! Give all that is in you. To meet the challenge, the student must give the best every day in the year, every hour in the day. Success or failure will be the reward depending on you. A man must be conqueror of his self before he tackles the world. Be unselfish and help your fellow men."

75 years ago

June 14, 1948: Between 4,000 and 5,000 Legionnaires and their wives thronged the grounds of Illinois Soldiers and Sailors Children's school in Normal on Sunday. It was American Legion's 14th annual pilgrimage.

50 years ago

June 14, 1973: The Bloomington school board has become the second in the county to adopt a resolution supporting a new public junior college district for Central Illinois. The Chenoa school board long ago adopted such a resolution, but the District 87's move was the first action urged by McLean County Area Junior College Feasibility Study Committee.

25 years ago

June 14, 1998: Comlara-Fest Pioneer Days in rural Hudson brought pioneer demonstrations, live country music from the Modern Cowboyz, children's carnival games, a petting zoo and pony rides, as well as vinegar fries, hot dogs and pork tenderloin sandwiches. While the Pioneer Days offer a look at the past, for most participants it's about camaraderie and tradition.

