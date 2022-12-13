100 years ago: Illinois voters reject new constitution

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Dec. 13, 1922: Upsetting even the fondest hopes of the opponents of the proposed new state constitution, Illinois voters rejected that document by a majority that will probably exceed 700,000. "The two principal points which prejudiced the voters against the new constitution," said Gov. Len Small, who opposed the new constitution, "were the income tax provision, by which the tax on great incomes would have been limited to not more than three times the rate on small incomes, and the sections which would have thrown the judiciary branch of the government into politics."

75 years ago

Dec. 13, 1947: An American Indian painting exhibition will be held at the Russell Art gallery at Withers Public Library until Jan. 4. The exhibit includes 60 paintings and explanatory material, and it comes from the Philbrook Art Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The center started an annual competition for Indian painters all over the North American continent last year.

50 years ago

Dec. 13, 1972: An estimated 9,000 Twin City residents were affected by power outages following a powerful winter storm. Many found other places to stay overnight, but 24 people spent the night at the Salvation Army, and another 20 took refuge at Horton Field House on the Illinois State University campus.

25 years ago

Dec. 13, 1997: Bloomington and Normal plan to use their new subdivision codes to discourage construction of new cul-de-sacs. The very qualities that draw homebuyers — narrow, quiet streets with small court-like turnarounds and few neighbors — make them expensive and difficult to service. Both communities have long designated cul-de-sacs as the lowest priority when it comes to snow removal.

