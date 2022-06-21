100 years ago: Illinois Tuberculosis Association president speaks in Bloomington

100 years ago

June 21, 1922: Dr. George Palmer, president of the Illinois Tuberculosis Association, spoke to an audience at the Young Men's Club about the importance of proper education on health matters. "We like to think of our grandfathers and great-grandfathers as hale, hearty, rugged men, but as a matter of fact, they didn't live as long as we do," he noted, adding that the country's forefathers "were not what might be called strenuous devotees of the great indoor sport of bathing."

75 years ago

June 21, 1947: The Bloomington City Council voted that the public should be notified and invited to meetings to draft appropriation ordinances. Alderman Lawrence Turpin motioned for the change. Several council members said they didn't believe they had held secret meetings. "I suppose you call it an open meeting when the council meets up here without any advance notice and then closes the doors," Turpin replied. "Do you think people are going to come barging through closed doors?"

50 years ago

June 21, 1972: The Lexington City Council may act on a proposed ordinance meant to alleviate the city's growing pains. It comes as Bloomington realtor Lawrence Bielfeldt plans to build as many as 200 houses in the next eight years on some 57 acres immediately northeast of Lexington. City officials hope the new ordinance makes clear "who pays what" when this subdivision, and others in the future, seek to obtain city services, such as city water, for residents.

25 years ago

June 21, 1997: It was in 1996 that the village of Gridley, to qualify for a Department of Conservation state grant, decided to accept ownership of a 30-year-old swimming pool. It was two years and $500,000 later when the aluminum pool finally was completely rebuilt at the new Westview Park — and opening day found the pool filled wall-to-wall with children. The pool, 6 feet wider than it was before, is L-shaped with a 33-foot by 25-foot diving well. There is also a kiddie pool.

Compiled by Pantagraph staff