100 years ago: Historical society receives rare volumes

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Sept. 29, 1922: Mrs. Elizabeth Coale has recently donated to the McLean County Historical Society a collection of books of unusual historical and literary value, including "Testimonies Concerning Several Ministers of the Gospel Amongst the People Called Quakers," published in London in 1760, and "Memoirs of the Life and Travels in the Services of the Gospel of Sarah Stephenson," published in 1807.

75 years ago

Sept. 29, 1947: William J. Noble, 84, of Chicago, has been visiting his younger brother, Clyde, since July. The elder Noble worked for the telegraph company in Bloomington and was present for the installation of the first "Edison" telephone exchange on the second floor of the building at Washington and Center streets in 1885. It was also Noble who, as a Chicago telegraph operator in 1898, received the report of the Battle of Manila from John McCutcheon of the old Chicago Record.

50 years ago

Sept. 29, 1972: Gov. Richard B. Ogilvie said "there is still a job to be done here" when asked, during a stop in Bloomington, why he sought a return to office. He suggested that reorganizing state government would be a priority. "It's not very difficult for a governor to handle the 75 separate agencies and commissions," he said. He spoke briefly at a breakfast at Streid's Restaurant, attended an interview at WJBC Radio and then moved on to McLean, Heyworth and Lincoln.

25 years ago

Sept. 29, 1997: A group of about 65 marchers gathered for the third annual "Violence — Take a Hike" peach march, which headed from downtown Bloomington to Miller Park. "We should not have to deal with unwanted and ... unconscionable acts of violence in our society," said Gwen Donnelly of the Bloomington Human Relations Commission. "We need to stop the violence."