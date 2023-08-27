How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Aug. 27, 1923: Highland Park was busy from early morning until late at night yesterday, more using the course than at any time in recent weeks. The municipal links are becoming more popular each week and many of those who belong to clubs are playing there liking the longer drives and natural hazards.

75 years ago

Aug. 27, 1948: Up to four feet of silt now fills the old Money Creek channel in the bottom of Lake Bloomington under 30 feet of water. That is one of the first observations in a lake siltation study by Illinois State Water Survey of Urbana co-operating with C.C. Williams, superintendent of the city water and light department.

50 years ago

Aug. 27, 1973: University Street will be closed between East and Park streets to consolidate the main and south campuses of Illinois Wesleyan University. The Bloomington City Council approved the vacation 4-1 on Monday before about 150 spectators.

25 years ago

Aug. 27, 1998: The village of Mahomet will try to create a Tax Increment Financing district east of its corporate limits in order to lure large-scale light industrial development. Mahomet has tried to create TIF districts on two occasions. An early effort failed after opposition from local schools, but a few years ago, a district was established to attract Roberson Transportation Co.

101 years ago: See vintage Pantagraph ads from 1922 Gerthart's Union Gas and Electric Co. Hoover Dr. J.A. Moore Dentists Moberly & Klenner W.P. Garretson W.H. Roland Pease's Candy Thor 32 Electric Washing Machine The Kaiser's Story of the War Ike Livingston & Sons Gossard Corsets Cat'n Fiddle 'Stolen Moments' Case Model X The Johnson Transfer & Fuel Co. The Pantagraph want ads Franklin Motor Car Co. 'A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Court' Calumet Baking Powder Mayer Livingston & Co. Newsmarket 'The Emperor Jones' 'California Fig Syrup'