100 years ago: Hidden will believed motive for Mackinaw homestead murder

100 years ago

July 20, 1922: Search for a hidden will believed to have been secreted in the isolated old Harris homestead near Mackinaw has been disclosed as a possible motive for the brutal murder of Sue Harris, 62, who was clubbed to death by four masked men in her home. Investigators have learned that the will — a strange document apparently written as the climax to an extended family feud — is missing. It is no longer believed that the robbers were in quest of hidden gold. 

75 years ago

July 20, 1947: H.L. Dyar, county superintendent of schools, reports that 30 of the 97 rural schools in Woodford County will be closed this school year. School districts that close their schools will pay to the neighboring school that their former pupils attend the tuition and transportation of those children. The high cost of operating a rural school in a sparsely populated district plus additional advantages possible in larger schools were reasons given for the closures. 

50 years ago

July 20, 1972: Cakes will be judged Aug. 7 for a "bake off" at 8 a.m. Aug. 9 during the Logan County Fair. A range will go to the grand prize winner; each bake-off contestant will receive a cake stand. Those who make it to the bake-off will be eligible to compete in only one class. The classes include German sweet chocolate, devil's food, white butter with white icing, spice with white frosting, Waldorf Astoria or red velvet, angel food and Chiffon cake. 

25 years ago

July 20, 1997: Everyone is a winner. That's the theme of the Western Avenue Community Center's first Ms. WACC pageant Aug. 2 at Illinois State University's Bone Student Center. While there is only one Ms. Western Avenue Community Center, each of the five contestants will walk away with a prize and a boost to her self-esteem, pageant coordinator Felicia Goodman said. Another goal of the pageant is to help community children interact with each other. 

Compiled by Pantagraph staff 

