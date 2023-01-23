100 years ago: Heyworth revival draws crowds

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Jan. 23, 1923: The revival services now being conducted at the Christian church at Heyworth continue to attract all classes of the community, and splendid crowds gather at every service. The evangelist, Rev. Edwin Wyle, is one of the most versatile speakers ever heard in Heyworth. Sunday morning, a message was delivered to the church on the subject of "Awake in a Waking World," and in the evening the evangelist dealt with the subject of, "When in Rome, Should We Do as Rome Does?"

75 years ago

Jan. 23, 1948: A new possibility for a site for Normal's suggested westside school was considered during a board of education meeting. No action was taken on the suggested location, which is part of a tract of land owned by Louis Striegel just across Hovey Avenue from the original site, now the property of the McLean County Housing Authority.

50 years ago

Jan. 23, 1973: A zoo consulting firm from Wichita, Kansas, was hired by the Bloomington City Council to do a three-phase study with a master plan for a new or renovated zoo as the ultimate goal. If the study, conducted by Zooplan Associates Inc., proceeds through the final stage, it will cost Bloomington $7,500. Trustees of the Ewing Zoo Foundation have agreed to pay an identical amount.

25 years ago

Jan. 23, 1998: While projects like the expansion of the Constitution Trail and a new aquatic park made 1997 the year of recreation in Normal, this will be the year of the fire department, Mayor Kent Karraker said at a press conference on the town's budget. As part of the proposed 1998-99 budget, six new firefighters will be hired and construction will begin on the new $1.65 million fire station on Raab Road near the Henry Street intersection. A total of $800,000 is budgeted in the coming year for the station, which is expected to be complete by fall 1999.

100 years ago: See vintage Pantagraph ads from 1922 Gerthart's Union Gas and Electric Co. Hoover Dr. J.A. Moore Dentists Moberly & Klenner W.P. Garretson W.H. Roland Pease's Candy Thor 32 Electric Washing Machine The Kaiser's Story of the War Ike Livingston & Sons Gossard Corsets Cat'n Fiddle 'Stolen Moments' Case Model X The Johnson Transfer & Fuel Co. The Pantagraph want ads Franklin Motor Car Co. 'A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Court' Calumet Baking Powder Mayer Livingston & Co. Newsmarket 'The Emperor Jones' 'California Fig Syrup'