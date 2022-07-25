100 years ago: Harvest drives up parcel post business

100 years ago

July 25, 1922: The post office department reports a big increase in the parcel post business. The supposition is that harvesting in the vicinity now is responsible for the boom. Of the thousands of packages being received, the majority are machine parts, the superintendent said. Wear and tear on the harvesting machinery is responsible for shipment here of the parts through the mail.

75 years ago

July 25, 1947: Helicopter demonstrations, crop dusting, aerobatics, parachute jumps, free rides and air exhibits from Chanute field are among the attractions to be offered to the public Aug. 1, 2 and 3 at the grand opening of the Chief City airport, according to an announcement by "Aer-Age Enterprises, Inc.," operators of the new flying field located at the intersection of routes 23 and 66 in Pontiac.

50 years ago

July 25, 1972: Bloomington Police Chief Harold Bosshardt said his traffic division will be setting up road blocks in various locations Wednesday night to operate a vehicle light check. Warning tickets will be issued when violations are found. The chief said the light check is a public service because the average citizen usually does not take the time to check out lights on his car or truck.

25 years ago

July 25, 1997: District 87 teachers have asked that a mediator be brought into contract talks with the school board, but the superintendent downplayed its significance. Interim Superintendent Carol Struck said approving mediation is just a step teachers must take to stay on their timeline if they vote to authorize a strike. The two sides have been deadlocked over salary increases for teachers.