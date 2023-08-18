How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Aug. 18, 1923: Bloomington hard road boosters have received invitations to the big picnic to be given at Mackinaw Dells in honor of Sen. Simon Lantz, to whom is given most of the credit for putting over the Diagonal trail hard road between Bloomington and Peoria. The date has been set for Friday, Sept. 7.

75 years ago

Aug. 18, 1948: General Mills will soon manufacture a coffee maker at its Bloomington plant, J.R. Logan, a vice president, told the Rotary Club on Thursday. Mr. Logan said that the new item would put the manufacturing plant here at top capacity.

50 years ago

Aug. 18, 1973: If you're planning a trip to Chicago next weekend, you might want to reconsider. According to UPI, as many as 90% of the service stations in the Chicago area are expected to close Aug. 24-26 to protest a federal government order to roll back their gross profit margins to Jan. 10 levels.

25 years ago

Aug. 18, 1998: Country and dance music nights for teens will return to the Wild West this Sunday, minus alcohol, the club's owner said. The business at 1035 Wylie Drive, Bloomington, had never been cited for serving a minor, but city officials said they received complaints from parents who said their teenagers returned home drunk. From to 7 to 11 p.m. on Sundays and Mondays, the bar will now remove all alcohol from behind the bar and unplug cigarette machines.

