100 years ago: 'Grandma Dillon' celebrates 86th birthday in Normal

100 years ago

Aug. 24, 1922: Mrs. Isaiah Dillon, one of Normal's most highly esteemed residents, has celebrated her 86th birthday. She is one of two living charter members of the First Christian Church, and one of the few living former students of Eureka College who attended in its early days. In the early days when nurses were practically unknown, doctors knew they could count on "Grandma Dillon" to assist them, and she was active in World War relief work.

75 years ago

Aug. 24, 1947: Illinois Wesleyan University is expecting its largest enrollment in the school's history this year. Malcolm Love, dean of administration, predicted between 1,300 and 1,400 students would attend. On Sept. 8 and 9, the university will hold its annual two-day faculty workshop, with roughly 75 full-time faculty members expected. Student registration is to be held from Sept. 13 to 16, with the official school opening and first classes Sept. 17.

50 years ago

Aug. 24, 1972: The Bloomington and Normal city councils are being encouraged by the McLean County Regional Planning Commission to move forward with an "innovative" public transit system. Recommendations include operating new buses on fixed routes at 20-minute intervals during rush hours, running shuttle buses between the Illinois State University campus and Eastland Shopping Center, and setting fares at 35 cents on fixed routes.

25 years ago

Aug. 24, 1997: Thousands of Illinoisans responded to Secretary of State George H. Ryan's invitation to keep their names off junk mail lists, exhausting supplies of forms at several license facilities and overwhelming a computer system designed to accept online requests. Ryan had abolished a state practice of selling lists containing personal information about Illinois drivers to bulk mailers, but a Springfield judge ordered him to resume it.