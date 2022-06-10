100 years ago: Gov. Len Small's fraud trial continues with exhibits

100 years ago

June 10, 1922: The prosecution in the case of Gov. Len Small, charged with conspiracy to defraud the state of interest earned on state funds during his time as state treasurer, began reading into the record several hundred of its exhibits, mostly checks, drafts and certificates of deposition. Attorneys had estimated there were approximately 7,000 exhibits.

75 years ago

June 10, 1947: The first National Red Cross aquatic school ever held in Illinois brought 80 students and 13 instructors from 15 states to Lake Bloomington. The event was the first of 25 aquatic schools to be held across the U.S. that summer. Students were expected to return to home chapters to teach water safety, accident prevention and first aid.

50 years ago

June 10, 1972: Ozark Air Lines continued its record-setting pace for passenger service at the Bloomington-Normal Airport in May. A total of 2,074 passengers boarded or disembarked, exceeding the 1971 record for May by 296. The five-month total for passengers was 9,560, more than 500 over the total for the first six months of the previous year.

25 years ago

June 10, 1997: The Bloomington City Council rejected plans to limit new downtown bars, but the liquor may not flow any quicker. The council rejected a ban on new licenses but gave nonbinding encouragement for the city liquor commission to "carefully use its licensing discretion" while another committee studies litter and noise problems downtown.

Compiled by Pantagraph staff