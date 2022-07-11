100 years ago: Gibson City couple celebrates 50th anniversary

100 years ago

July 11, 1922: Mr. and Mrs. E.W. Haupt observed their 50th wedding anniversary in Gibson City. They had about 400 callers during the afternoon. They have lived in the community for the past 45 years, arriving when the town was a tiny village. Mr. Haupt is a retired merchant. Six children and one grandchild were present.

75 years ago

July 11, 1947: The first Pontiac Girl Scout Council day camp, under the leadership of a staff headed by Mrs. Chester Peterson, camp director, will be held this month at Humiston Woods, northwest of Pontiac. Under the direction of Mrs. Peterson and other trained leaders, the scouts will follow a program emphasizing outdoor living, campfire building and cooking, and ways of using natural resources.

50 years ago

July 11, 1972: The Youth Services Agency of McLean County met with its first full-time director, Alan Spear, who told the board how he expects the agency to provide community-based rehabilitation of young offenders. His short-term goals included the direct referral of juveniles by their own families. Long-range plans include making residents of the county's smaller communities aware of the program.

25 years ago

July 11, 1997: A group of union nursing home employees set up an informational picket at the DeWitt County Nursing Home, protesting the county board's decision to close the home. The board voted last month to close the 89-year-old home after months of discussion. A renovation of the current facility was estimated to cost $750,000, while a new facility would be at least $6 million.