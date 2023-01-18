100 years ago: Former treasurer of American Federation of Labor dies in Bloomington

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Jan. 18, 1923: John B. Lennon, former treasurer of the American Federation of Labor, and former secretary of International Tailor's union, died last night at his home, 514 E. Mulberry St. He had been in failing health, but his fatal illness dates back to one week ago yesterday. He had been a sufferer from heart disease for several months.

75 years ago

Jan. 18, 1948: Departing radically from the image that appears in most minds when the word "church" is spoken, the proposed Wesley Methodist Church promises to be one of the most impressive in the Midwest. With high-reaching tower and inset façade matching the height of the building, the church grounds will occupy the half block bounded by Washington, Front and McLean streets.

50 years ago

Jan. 18, 1973: Safety inspectors from Illinois Department of Transportation threatened to shut down public bus service in Bloomington-Normal unless all operable buses meet minimum safety standards. The order came from safety inspectors who have been in Bloomington daily.

25 years ago

Jan. 18, 1998: Nobody wants to see Mark Hicks or any of his 17 employees at their southwest Bloomington business because a visit means there's something wrong. Yet business at Maas Radiator Shop Inc., 2245 Springfield Rd., has boomed since the late Vern Maas founded his one-man, 600-square-foot automotive radiator repair shop in 1934. The site now supports nearly 12,000 square feet of office, repair and warehouse space.

