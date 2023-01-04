100 years ago: First woman joins Illinois legislature

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Jan. 4, 1923: Members of the 53rd General Assembly heard the biennial message of Gov. Len Small in their first joint session, and had among them the first woman legislator in the history of the state, Mrs. Lottie Holman O'Neill of Downer's Grove. Mrs. O'Neill cast the first vote in the session, declaring herself for Speaker David E. Shanahan.

75 years ago

Jan. 4, 1948: McLean County was plagued with chicken box and mumps during 1947, records at the McLean County Health Department indicate, with 535 cases of chicken pox and 296 cases of mumps reported. The next most common contagious disease was whooping cough with 76 cases reported.

50 years ago

Jan. 4, 1973: An emergency call for blood donations produced response from 186 persons. With 16 rejections, the bloodmobile visit at the Scottish Rite Temple resulted in collection of 170 pints. Officials of the regional blood center in Peoria said that without this help, the supply of blood adequate for transfusions for 52 area hospitals would have been exhausted by the following day.

25 years ago

Jan. 4, 1998: The first six months of Bloomington Police Chief Dick Ryan's tenure were marked by three topics: logistical problems inherent with occupying a new police station, radio communication headaches and internal department changes. Some transfers, interpretations of the new management policies and procedures and the radio problems have created some morale problems, said Officer Mike Scott, president of the Bloomington Police Benevolent and Protective Association Unit 21.

100 years ago: See vintage Pantagraph ads from 1922 Gerthart's Union Gas and Electric Co. Hoover Dr. J.A. Moore Dentists Moberly & Klenner W.P. Garretson W.H. Roland Pease's Candy Thor 32 Electric Washing Machine The Kaiser's Story of the War Ike Livingston & Sons Gossard Corsets Cat'n Fiddle 'Stolen Moments' Case Model X The Johnson Transfer & Fuel Co. The Pantagraph want ads Franklin Motor Car Co. 'A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Court' Calumet Baking Powder Mayer Livingston & Co. Newsmarket 'The Emperor Jones' 'California Fig Syrup'