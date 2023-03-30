How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

March 30, 1923: The trustees of First Methodist Church stated a new edifice is being considered. The present structure, erected in 1875, is too small. The first church was built in 1836 at a cost of $900 at Main and Olive streets. The second church stood on what is now the site of the Majestic theater and cost $7,838 in 1851.

75 years ago

March 30, 1948: A recent survey at Illinois State Normal University shows that coeds this year will pay out about $719 each for this year's education; ISNU bachelor students will spend about $836 apiece, and married men will have bills totaling $1,385.

50 years ago

March 30, 1973: The Three Twins, a vocal trio that started at Illinois Wesleyan University in 1946, will give their last performance at a Palatine restaurant. Allen Douglas is the only original twin involved. The present trio has Ray Barlow and Kenny Riehl. Other original members were Bill Bigger and Ed Campbell.

25 years ago

March 30, 1998: Veterans groups have sought design proposals for a monument in Miller Park for months, but people apparently aren't interested, even with a $400 prize. Since announcing the $70,000 project last July, the monument committee has received just two designs from the community, said Curt Hawk, commander of VFW Post 454. Members still hope to complete the monument, to be located in the northeast corner of the park, this year.

100 years ago: See vintage Pantagraph ads from 1922 Gerthart's Union Gas and Electric Co. Hoover Dr. J.A. Moore Dentists Moberly & Klenner W.P. Garretson W.H. Roland Pease's Candy Thor 32 Electric Washing Machine The Kaiser's Story of the War Ike Livingston & Sons Gossard Corsets Cat'n Fiddle 'Stolen Moments' Case Model X The Johnson Transfer & Fuel Co. The Pantagraph want ads Franklin Motor Car Co. 'A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Court' Calumet Baking Powder Mayer Livingston & Co. Newsmarket 'The Emperor Jones' 'California Fig Syrup'