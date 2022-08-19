100 years ago: Fire strikes Delavan business district

100 years ago

Aug. 19, 1922: A serious fire threatened the Delavan business district. It originated from an unknown cause in the rear of J.E. Barnes' cash grocery store, a two-story brick building. Mr. Barnes and wife live in the flat above the store. They were compelled to leave the building on a ladder. Losses are estimated at $2,000 to $4,000 for the stock and $1,000 to $3,000 for the building.

75 years ago

Aug. 19, 1947: Groundbreaking for the new $140,000 Christian church building in Clinton will be held Sunday, said the Rev. H.B. Wheaton, pastor of the church. The estimated cost does not include furnishings and organ, he said. The site of the new building is at the corner of North Jackson and West Main Street, two blocks west of the public square.

50 years ago

Aug. 19, 1972: An eastern McLean County widow was bilked of more than $10,000 this month by a confidence man authorities believe has fled the country. The woman was the victim of a fraudulent building and remodeling contract, which called for payment of $10,700. She told a reporter she had learned of the fraud too late to stop the payments.

25 years ago

Aug. 19, 1997: A greater police presence at closing time could alleviate noise and vandalism associated with downtown Bloomington bar patrons, residents and business owners said during a public hearing. Residents vented frustration at late-night disturbances that trouble the area. Such complaints this spring led the city to consider a temporary ban on new liquor licenses downtown.