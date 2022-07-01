100 years ago: Fierce storm downs trees, flattens crops in Normal

100 years ago

July 1, 1922: One of the worst storms in 20 years swept through Normal around 5:40 p.m. June 30. The gale lasted for about 30 minutes, blowing hundreds of trees down and leaving a great amount of damage in its wake. Rain and hail in great quantities added to the damage and laid corn, wheat and oats flat, possibly ruining many nearby fields.

75 years ago

July 1, 1947: There has been one fatality and 59 people injured in traffic accidents in Bloomington since the first of the year, records show. The highest number of traffic accidents occurred in May when 84 were reported. The highest number of injuries was in March, when 13 were reported. The fatality occurred in April as the result of an automobile-bicycle collision.

50 years ago

July 1, 1972: The transportation committee of the Association of Commerce and Industry of McLean County has been asked to investigate possibilities of having a businessmen's and shoppers' commuter airline service to Chicago. Ronald Smith, who made the request, said the flight schedule presently offered by Ozark Air Lines Inc. is not convenient for those who would like to make a one-day trip.

25 years ago

July 1, 1997: The dedication of the Wapella Community Center and Park signals a new beginning for the town. The freshly painted center once housed a portion of the Wapella elementary school, which closed along with the high school three years ago after a bitter battle that divided members of the farming community into a group favoring local schools and another wanting a decrease in property taxes.

Compiled by Pantagraph staff