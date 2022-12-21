100 years ago: Fallen Bloomington soldier's family receives visit

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region. 100 years ago

Dec. 21, 1922: Esel Marlatt of Ludlow, Illinois, came to Bloomington to look up the family of his comrade, Harry Graehl of Company C, 139th Infantry. Marlatt last saw Graehl carried to the rear suffering from mortal wounds on Sept. 29, 1918. Marlatt said Graehl — whose family anglicized their name to Grail during the war because of prejudice against anything of a German nature — was a fine soldier in every sense of the word.

75 years ago

Dec. 21, 1947: In keeping with a 30-year custom, the Home Sweet Home City Rescue Mission will again serve its free Christmas dinner to all who are unable to eat elsewhere, said Billy Shelper, founder and superintendent. The menu will include pickles, celery, relish, assorted nuts, fruits, roast turkey and dressing, escalloped oysters, baked Virginia ham with raisin sauce, mashed potatoes and brown gravy, baked beans, string beans, coffee, milk, ice cream and cookies.

50 years ago

Dec. 21, 1972: Winter weather has taken its toll on a gravel county road immediately south of Gillum. A McLean County Highway Department worker looked at the road with a view toward having some repair work arranged. He found it covered by eight inches of ice, which accumulated because there are neither ditches nor drains along the road.

25 years ago

Dec. 21, 1997: It was never Bill Hollenbeck’s intention to build a guitar to display in the Smithsonian Institution when he started making acoustic guitars more than 25 years ago. But for the next year, one of his guitars — Ebony-N-Blue, an 18-inch with an ebony fret board and inlayed mother of pearl — is on display through October 1998 at the Washington, D.C., museum as part of a collection of 22 blue guitars owned by New Jersey collector Scott Chinery.

