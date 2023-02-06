How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Feb. 6, 1923: Sheriff Dick Heiman of Syracuse County, Kansas, and Mayor C.B. Skidmore of Columbus, Kansas, arrived in Pontiac to consult with authorities about the possible exhuming of the body of the late George Whitham for the purpose of identification as the possible slayer of Mrs. Whitham on her farm home near Columbus, Kansas, on Jan. 27. The men said there were two people living near Columbus who were awaiting a telegram telling them to come to Pontiac for the purpose of possible identification of the body of George Whitham as the slayer of his wife.

75 years ago

Feb. 6, 1948: Three senior Scouts and an assistant scoutmaster started National Boy Scout week Friday by proving Scouting doesn't train softies. They pitched tents and sleeping bags on the courthouse lawn and grinned at the 10 above temperature. They were George Maddray, assistant scoutmaster of troop 5, and Scouts Stanley Drumhiller, Richard Wachter and Fred Williams.

50 years ago

Feb. 6, 1973: Bloomington City Council unanimously approved a $1.3 million, four-level parking structure over the A of C municipal parking lot bordered by Center, Monroe, Madison and Market streets. Architects hope to receive bids within 90 days and have the structure open by Thanksgiving.

25 years ago

Feb. 6, 1998: Next month, Bloomington-Normal will have a new level of service available that will deliver up to 38 additional cable television channels and 10 audio channels. TCI will offer the new service through a digital system that compresses the television's signal to allow more channels to be delivered. Customers will not need a digital television to receive the channels but will need an operating telephone line. The cost of the new service will be $10 per month plus $3.30 for converter box and remote control rental.

