How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region. 100 years ago

June 24, 1923: Arthur Elkin, Eureka merchant, who has been so ill for a number of months and who has undergone four blood transfusions, and seemed to improve after each one only to relapse after awhile underwent the fifth blood transfusion. Attorney Ed E. Robeson is supplying the blood this time, and it is hoped this will be the means of permanent improvement in Mr. Elkin’s condition.

75 years ago

June 24, 1948: Wilson (Bob) Tucker, Bloomington writer of mystery books, leaned on the counter before a pile of copies of his new book, “The Dove,” and furrowed his brow. “I got some advice for anybody,” said Tucker, whose Charles Horne mystery books have been coming out on a yearly schedule from Bloomington. “Don’t write a book unless you’ve got a good sense of humor. It won’t be worth it, I’m telling you.”

50 years ago

June 24, 1973: The former home of Tau Kappa Epsilon (TKE) fraternity, now a dilapidated eyesore in its Normal neighborhood, is coming down. Fraternity president Gary Sieck said he planned to sign a contract next week for its demolition. Neighbors said the house was abandoned after a rambunctious party in the spring.

25 years ago

June 29, 1998: Knowing that Livingston County does not have an animal shelter, one resident took matters into her own hands. Phyllis Wince has been running a state-licensed, donor-funded animal shelter from her farmhouse in rural Pontiac. Wince Animal Shelter has matched more than 1,000 animals with homes over the past three years.

