100 years ago: Eureka College graduates largest class yet

100 years ago

June 7, 1922: The largest class ever — 35 students — will graduate from Eureka College. The commencement address will be given by Raphael H. Miller, pastor of the Independence Boulevard Christian church of Kansas City, Missouri. The graduating class is made up of 19 young men and 11 young women.

75 years ago

June 7, 1947: More than 200 executives and other Bloomington employees of State Farm were expected to leave for Chicago for an international convention. Celebrating the 25th anniversary of the founding of the State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance company on June 7, 1922, more than 3,000 leading agents and their spouses from across the U.S. and Ontario, Canada, were expected to gather.

50 years ago

June 7, 1972: Bloomington Mayor Walter Bittner defended himself against allegations from a neighbor, who wrote in a Pantagraph letter to the editor that city garbage haulers would not pick up garbage in the alley behind her home but would do so for the mayor. Bittner said he took his garbage to the curb; the letter-writer later said she did not see the pickup herself.

25 years ago

June 7, 1997: Experts say warning signs point to a renewed rise in heroin use, nationwide and in Central Illinois. "There is almost a sense that, 'Hey, heroin is fashionable.' That's very dangerous," said Randall Webber, director of training and publications at Bloomington's Chestnut Health Systems Lighthouse Institute.

