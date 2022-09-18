100 years ago: Dredging of Sugar Creek to begin

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Sept. 18, 1922: A giant dredge and corps of men arrived in Bloomington last week and will begin work on the straightening and widening of the channel of Sugar Creek up through Normal and Bloomington. The dredge, probably the biggest machine for handling dirt brought into the city in recent years, is mounted on huge caterpillar treads about 24 feet long and 2 feet wide. It is driven by a four-cylinder gas engine furnishing 93 horsepower.

75 years ago

Sept. 18, 1947: Miss Frances Baker of Champaign has been added to the staff at Fairview Sanatorium as a rehabilitation coordinator. A graduate of the rehabilitation program at the University of Illinois College of Medicine in Chicago, she will divide her time between Fairview and tuberculosis sanatoriums at Champaign and Danville. Her work will be to direct patients in their training to be able to reenter community life.

50 years ago

Sept. 18, 1972: Illinois State University leaders are seeking to reach broader segments of the public and expand career options for students. President David Berlo said that ISU "cannot and should not" duplicate graduate degree programs at the University of Illinois, but instead should strive to become first in the state in undergraduate education.

25 years ago

Sept. 18, 1997: McDonald's opened its newest addition to the Twin Cities at 2410 S. Main St. in Bloomington, on the corner of Illinois 51 South and Hamilton Road. A grand opening celebration is slated to run from Sept. 25 to 28 with a variety of food specials, face painting, balloon animals, a Ronald McDonald magic show and visits from the Hamburglar.