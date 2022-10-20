100 years ago: Downtown Bloomington traffic, parking problems raise concerns

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Oct. 20, 1922: Parking problems in the Bloomington business district as well as traffic regulations will occupy the attention of the city council shortly. The completion of the new asphalt pavement in the business district will necessitate some changes in parking, traffic conditions and speed regulations. There are some who argue that a congestion of vehicles will result from the coming of the Illini Boulevard, Meridian trail and Diagonal trail, which will increase state traffic moving through the city via Main and Center streets. Read the story.

75 years ago

Oct. 20, 1947: The 1947 homecoming at Illinois Wesleyan ended solemnly with the dedication of the new red brick Memorial Center. President Merrill J. Holmes, flanked by 10 other school and visiting dignitaries, dedicated the new $375,000 structure to Wesleyan's 51 servicemen who died in World War II. "Let this building be a real tribute to the memory of the boys," he said. Read the story.

50 years ago

Oct. 20, 1972: The Rev. Otto C. Simonsen, founding pastor of the Trinity Lutheran Church of Pontiac, died at age 81 after being ill for several months. Simonsen served the Pontiac church for 35 years for his retirement in 1956. In addition, he was interested in institutional ministry and served at Pontiac State Prison, Livingston County Home and the Livingston County TB Sanitarium. Read the story.

25 years ago

Oct. 20, 1997: A third canine unit is being added to the Bloomington Police Department to devote more coverage to the war against drugs. A $10,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice will pay for the cost of the dog — a 15-month-old Belgian Malinois named Rexx — plus specialized training and equipment, Chief Dick Ryan said. The department's two existing canine officers are Mark Cook, who works with Wolff, and Randy Craft, who works with Niko. Each averages between 30 and 50 calls for service each month. Read the story.