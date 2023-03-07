How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region. 100 years ago

March 7, 1923: A petition to erect a large billboard along the south side of a lot at the northwest corner of Washington and East streets, which has been vacant for a number of years, met with disapproval of three members of Bloomington City Council and was deferred until a future meeting. The petition was presented by the Rue Motor company, which obtained rights from property owner Fred Wolkau Jr. Mayor Jones said the billboard would “make Bloomington look like a hick town,” and two others expressed disapproval.

75 years ago

March 7, 1948: Henry Carlson, a resident of Sweden, felt like a man without a country during World War II. They wouldn’t let him join the Swedish army because he was born in America, and he couldn’t join the U.S. army because he was living in Sweden. He was eventually able to sign up for the U.S. army and started corresponding with a girl he had never seen, Miss Jeanne Shaffer of Bloomington. When he was discharged, he headed for the city, married the girl last year and started clerking at the Lang-Fuller Printing Co.

50 years agoMarch 7, 1973: The village board of Astoria, pondering for months whether to build an all-weather landing strip at Astoria’s small airfield, has decided to do so at once — or have only limited service from a flying doctor. Dr. Rudolf Urban of Pekin, 56 miles away, has had difficulty landing his single-engine plane on the soggy grass strip, He is the only doctor for the Fulton County village with a population of 1,200, making noon-time visits twice a week.

25 years ago

March 7, 1998: Illinois State University philosophy professor Thomas Simon will be part of history as he helps with the writing of the constitution of Albania. Simon, an attorney, is among legal scholars who have been invited to Washington, D.C., to help a delegation from Albania draft their constitution. “Nothing brings out the hopes and fears of a nation more than trying to create a long-lasting constitution,” said Simon, who has special expertise in human rights and judicial systems.

