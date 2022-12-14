100 years ago: Dinosaur bone found in Lincoln

100 years ago

Dec. 14, 1922: More evidence of the former existence of mammoth creatures who winged and waddled their way through a fog-covered world was found in the Chester gravel pit in Lincoln the latter part of last week. The evidence consisted of a gigantic “knuckle” bone of some prehistoric animal, which was brought to the office of the county clerk. It attracted the attention of Judge LB. Stringer, who had no hesitation in pronouncing it the “ball” on the joint connection of the forward leg, arm or wing of some great creature of the past.

75 years ago

Dec. 14, 1947: Eureka’s annual Christmas party will open at 1 p.m. Dec. 20 with the arrival of Santa Claus in the business district. The community affair is being sponsored by the Business and Professional Men’s committee. Fifty turkeys, ducks and chickens will be released at 1:30 p.m. from the upper floors of the courthouse in the “turkey scramble.” A motion picture for children will follow at the Woodford theater. Santa Claus will distribute oranges and candy to the children after the show.

50 years agoDec. 14, 1972: Administrative leaders at Bloomington District 87 have recommended that seat belts not be installed in the district’s buses. In a written recommendation, Ronald Black, director of administrative services, said belts would cost about $25,000 to install in the 30 buses leased by the district. Blake said belts are designed to keep passengers in a vehicle during a crash, but this is not a problem in school buses.

25 years ago

Dec. 14, 1997: Bloomington High School Principal Robert Elliott said the personal computer revolution could impact education and society to the same degree as Gutenberg’s movable printing press in the 15th century. But hundreds of PCs made in the 1980s have to be replaced before they can be powerful tools for improving education at Twin City schools. To modernize their systems, District 87 is considering a $5 million project, and Unit 5 has already approved $3 million.

